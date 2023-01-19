Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Holdings Trimmed by Brown University

Brown University reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for 5.4% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown University’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $164,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 2,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

