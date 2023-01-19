Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.0 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

