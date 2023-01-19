Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.13

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$127.13 and traded as high as C$135.68. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$135.30, with a volume of 8,033,839 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$185.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.13.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$777,187.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

