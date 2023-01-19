Round Dollar Trading Up 4.2% This Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 81% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for about $9.07 or 0.00043651 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $8.57 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00428384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.21 or 0.30069405 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00766588 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

