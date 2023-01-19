Round Dollar (RD) Trading 41.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00024609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $6.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

