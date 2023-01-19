Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 5.1%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.83. 9,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,160,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $84,814.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $84,814.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $70,056.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,824,117 shares of company stock worth $28,002,066. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.