Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 15,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.29. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,824,117 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

