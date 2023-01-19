ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROHM Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $976.36 million for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.85%.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.