Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.