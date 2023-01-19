Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
