Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $249.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $274.42 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $324.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

