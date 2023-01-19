Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $227.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

