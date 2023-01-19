Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 79,554 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,554 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

