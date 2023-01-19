Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 655,401 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 52,812.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

