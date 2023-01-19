Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 499,483 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 338,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 115,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 318,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 18.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.