Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.72 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Shares of APD stock opened at $302.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

