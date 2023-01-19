Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $437.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

