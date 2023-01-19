Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Omnicell worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Trading Down 4.7 %

Omnicell stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

