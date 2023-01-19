Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 239,558 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

