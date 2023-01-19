Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 203,786 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $94,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $99.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

