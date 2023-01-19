Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 108,972 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 108,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

