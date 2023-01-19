Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.53. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Roblox by 182,355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.