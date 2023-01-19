Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.76, but opened at $33.44. Roblox shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 107,582 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Roblox Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

