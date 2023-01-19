Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,493. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Analyst Recommendations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

