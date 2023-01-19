Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,493. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

