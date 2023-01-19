RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $61.64 million and $1.46 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00428812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.03 or 0.30099421 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00765576 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,212,452.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

