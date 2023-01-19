RichQUACK.com Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $60.69 million and $1.32 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00427002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,220.40 or 0.29972370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00783152 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,212,452.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.