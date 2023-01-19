Richard Bryan Riggsbee Sells 600 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $12,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Bryan Riggsbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 509,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

