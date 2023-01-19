Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

REYN stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

