Reunion Neuroscience’s (REUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of REUN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.82. 2,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,282. Reunion Neuroscience has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$13.30.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

