Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 19th (ACCYY, AUTO, CDE, CHGG, CVAC, DSGX, GECFF, GGAL, HEINY, IBM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 19th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a buy rating. Numis Securities Ltd currently has GBX 749 ($9.14) target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has GBX 1,158 ($14.13) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 920 ($11.23).

