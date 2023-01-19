RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
RESAAS Services Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
About RESAAS Services
RESAAS Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.
