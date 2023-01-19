RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RESAAS Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RSASF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,083. RESAAS Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

