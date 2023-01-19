RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RESAAS Services Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RSASF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,083. RESAAS Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
About RESAAS Services
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RESAAS Services (RSASF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.