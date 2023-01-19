Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.36 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Request has a market cap of $95.35 million and $4.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10355468 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,919,406.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

