Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.35 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Request has a total market cap of $95.35 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00230697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0951833 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,285,179.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

