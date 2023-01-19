RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $193.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.33. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

