RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of RNR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.17. 6,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,566. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

