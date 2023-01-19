Relay Token 1-Day Volume Hits $750.84 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $750.84 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00428824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.68 or 0.30100283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00760719 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.