ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $5,142.95 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00399042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

