Raymond James Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $150.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.73. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $182.36.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 267,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

