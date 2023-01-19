Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $307.81 million and $57.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00429422 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.93 or 0.30142273 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00766152 BTC.
About Ravencoin
RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,118,629,160 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
