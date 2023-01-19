Rathbones Group Plc Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbones Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $77.39.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

