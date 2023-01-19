Rathbones Group Plc Sells 910 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $168.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.08 and its 200-day moving average is $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

