Rathbones Group Plc Sells 230 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rathbones Group Plc cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

