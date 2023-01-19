Rathbones Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

