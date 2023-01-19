Rathbones Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Rathbones Group Plc boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,464.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 195,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 183,161 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,368,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

