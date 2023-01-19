Rathbones Group Plc Purchases 250 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Rathbones Group Plc boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

