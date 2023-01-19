Rathbones Group Plc Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,728 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

