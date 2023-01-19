Rathbones Group Plc Buys 480 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc owned 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $103.22 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -938.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

