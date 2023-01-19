Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $432.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading

