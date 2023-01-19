Radix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $474,907.51 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $204.45 million and $474,907.51 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,988,075,335 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

