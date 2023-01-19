Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

Qurate Retail Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.